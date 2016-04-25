US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slightly lower on energy drag, earnings

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Energy shares dragged Wall Street slightly lower on Monday, coinciding with a decline in oil prices, while earnings and guidance from companies including Perrigo and Xerox also weighed on U.S. stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.3 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,977.45, the S&P 500 lost 3.78 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,087.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.44 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,895.79. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)