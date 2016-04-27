FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up after Fed fears ebb; Apple slumps
April 27, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up after Fed fears ebb; Apple slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday after fears eased that the Federal Reserve would strongly signal it would raise interest rates in June, though a slump in Apple shares weighed on the Nasdaq index.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.74 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,043.06, the S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,095.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.14 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,863.14.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

