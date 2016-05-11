FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down sharply with retailers, Disney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes dropped about 1 percent on Wednesday as feeble quarterly reports from Walt Disney, Macy’s and Fossil undermined confidence across the consumer sector.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 217.3 points, or 1.21 percent, to 17,711.05, the S&P 500 had lost 19.91 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,064.48 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 49.19 points, or 1.02 percent, to 4,760.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
