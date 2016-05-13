FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down with consumer shares
May 13, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down with consumer shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as a decline in oil prices added to pressure from consumer companies after gloomy quarterly reports from retailers Nordstrom and J.C. Penney overshadowed upbeat April retail sales data.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 185.38 points, or 1.05 percent, to 17,535.12, the S&P 500 had lost 17.58 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,046.53 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 19.66 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,717.68. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

