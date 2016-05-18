FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after Fed minutes as banks rally
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after Fed minutes as banks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed flat on Wednesday after a volatile session, buoyed by a rally in bank shares after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting signaled a potential near-term interest rate increase.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.43 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,526.55, the S&P 500 gained 0.41 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,047.62, and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,739.12. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.