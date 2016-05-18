US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after Fed minutes as banks rally

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed flat on Wednesday after a volatile session, buoyed by a rally in bank shares after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting signaled a potential near-term interest rate increase.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.43 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,526.55, the S&P 500 gained 0.41 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,047.62, and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,739.12. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)