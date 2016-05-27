FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, caps best week since March
May 27, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, caps best week since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Friday and capped off its strongest week since March after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said an interest-rate hike would likely be appropriate "in the coming months."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.63 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,871.92, the S&P 500 gained 8.83 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,098.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.74 points, or 0.65 percent, to 4,933.51. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

