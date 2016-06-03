FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after weak jobs data
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after weak jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street finished lower on Friday, led down by financial shares, but managed to pare losses by session’s end.

A surprisingly weak jobs report for May prompted doubts about the U.S. economy and its ability to justify a near-term interest rate hike.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.91 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,806.65, the S&P 500 lost 6.15 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,099.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.85 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,942.52. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

