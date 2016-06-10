US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on oil decline, Brexit worry

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped for a second straight day on Friday following another drop in oil prices and rising worries about the global economy ahead of Britain’s referendum on whether to stay in the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 119.37 points, or 0.66 percent, to 17,865.82, the S&P 500 lost 19.35 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,096.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.07 points, or 1.29 percent, to 4,894.55. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)