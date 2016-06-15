FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for fifth straight session
June 15, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for fifth straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell for a fifth straight session on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged and investors remained nervous about an impending vote in Britain on whether to leave the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.13 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,644.69, the S&P 500 lost 3.53 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,071.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.62 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,834.93. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)

