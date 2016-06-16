FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes up after five days of losses
June 16, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes up after five days of losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed higher on Thursday after five sessions of losses as investors digested the implications of a British lawmaker's death on the country's impending vote on membership in the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 93.34 points, or 0.53 percent, to 17,733.51, the S&P 500 gained 6.53 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,078.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.98 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,844.92. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

