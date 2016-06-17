US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple drags Wall St lower; Brexit angst lingers

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as Apple dragged down major indexes and investors girded for Britain’s vote next week on its European Union membership.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58.96 points, or 0.33 percent, to 17,674.14, the S&P 500 lost 6.78 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,071.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.58 points, or 0.92 percent, to 4,800.34.

For the week the Dow fell 1.1 percent, the S&P lost 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 1.9 percent.