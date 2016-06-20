FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on relief over British EU vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Monday, though indexes ended far from the session highs, in a relief advance after indications that British voters later this week will choose to remain in the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 129.78 points, or 0.73 percent, to 17,804.94, the S&P 500 gained 12.03 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,083.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.88 points, or 0.77 percent, to 4,837.21. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

