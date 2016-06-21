US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up on economy bets; Brexit fear ebbs

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday led by gains in technology shares as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was optimistic about the economy and played down the risk of a recession, while concern over the upcoming British referendum remained subdued.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.9 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,828.77, the S&P 500 gained 5.63 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,088.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.55 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,843.76. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)