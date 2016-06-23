FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on bets Britain will stay in the EU
June 23, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on bets Britain will stay in the EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, led by bank shares, as Wall Street bet strongly that Britain is voting to remain part of the European Union, potentially avoiding a hit to European trade and its consequences to global economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 228.19 points, or 1.28 percent, to 18,009.02, the S&P 500 gained 27.73 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,113.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 76.72 points, or 1.59 percent, to 4,910.04. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
