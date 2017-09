NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street bounced back on Tuesday, recouping some recent losses, as investors sought cheap assets after a two-day equities rout sparked by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 268.87 points, or 1.57 percent, to 17,409.11, the S&P 500 gained 35.52 points, or 1.78 percent, to 2,036.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.42 points, or 2.12 percent, to 4,691.87. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)