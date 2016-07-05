FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Brexit uncertainty, oil weigh
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Brexit uncertainty, oil weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell Tuesday following their best weekly performance of the year as investors faced continued uncertainty in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the European Union and as tumbling oil prices weighed on energy shares.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 109.92 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,839.45, the S&P 500 had lost 14.47 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,088.48 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 39.67 points, or 0.82 percent, to 4,822.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.