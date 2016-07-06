US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on cautious U.S. rate outlook

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve was seen refraining from raising rates soon, even as economic data showed the world's largest economy regained speed in the second quarter.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 77.73 points, or 0.44 percent, to 17,918.35, the S&P 500 had gained 11.16 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,099.71 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 36.26 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,859.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)