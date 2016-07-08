FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends just shy of record high close
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends just shy of record high close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended just shy of its record high close on Friday as Wall Street rallied after a much-larger-than-expected print in jobs growth confirmed the U.S. economy has regained speed after a first-quarter lull.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 250.86 points, or 1.4 percent, to 18,146.74, the S&P 500 had gained 32 points, or 1.53 percent, to 2,129.9 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 79.95 points, or 1.64 percent, to 4,956.76. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

