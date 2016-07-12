FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high for 1st time in over a year
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high for 1st time in over a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - A broad rally lifted the S&P 500 and Dow industrials to record highs closes on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq turned positive year-to-date and a sharp rebound in crude prices boosted energy shares.

It was the first record high close for the Dow in more than a year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average is rising 120.05 points, or 0.66 percent, to 18,346.98, the S&P 500 is up 14.9 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,152.06 and the Nasdaq Composite is adding 34.18 points, or 0.69 percent, to 5,022.82. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

