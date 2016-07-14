FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow notch another record high; JPMorgan shines
July 14, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow notch another record high; JPMorgan shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Financial stocks boosted the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials to record highs on Thursday after JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, while upbeat economic data cemented bets that the current rally on Wall Street can chug along.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 132.44 points, or 0.72 percent, to 18,504.56, the S&P 500 gained 11.16 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,163.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.33 points, or 0.57 percent, to 5,034.06. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

