US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings, tech deal push S&P to record high

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed slightly higher on Monday to mint new record highs for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials, fueled by Bank of America's better-than-expected profit and a major tech sector acquisition.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.3 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,532.85, the S&P 500 gained 5.13 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,166.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.20 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,055.78. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)