FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Microsoft leads Wall St to fresh record highs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Microsoft leads Wall St to fresh record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street gained on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 and Dow industrials set fresh records, as Microsoft's strong results boosted indexes and gave the latest sign that U.S. corporate earnings season may be less dour than feared.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.09 points, or 0.19 percent, to 18,595.1, the S&P 500 gained 9.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,173.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.56 points, or 1.06 percent, to 5,089.93. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.