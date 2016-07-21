US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Intel, transport earnings weigh

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street cooled off on Thursday as disappointing quarterly reports from tech stalwart Intel and from transportation companies stalled momentum in a U.S. corporate earnings season that has been better than feared.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 79.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to 18,515.79, the S&P 500 lost 7.95 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,165.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.03 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,073.90. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)