a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips as car sales dent economic hopes
August 2, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips as car sales dent economic hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Stocks fell Tuesday on Wall Street, with each of the major indexes notching their largest daily percentage loss in about a month as economic data and weaker-than-expected auto sales spurred growth concerns.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.74 points, or 0.49 percent, to 18,313.77, the S&P 500 lost 13.81 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,157.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.46 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,137.73.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
