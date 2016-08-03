US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; oil lifts energy shares

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday after a sharp rise in oil prices boosted energy shares, while better-than-anticipated data on the labor market helped financial stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.91 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,350.68, the S&P 500 gained 6.5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,163.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.01 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,159.74. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)