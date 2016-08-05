US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at record highs

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks notched their best day in a month on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs after a second straight month of robust labor market data increased optimism that economic growth is accelerating.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 191.48 points, or 1.04 percent, to 18,543.53, the S&P 500 gained 18.6 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,182.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.87 points, or 1.06 percent, to 5,221.12. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)