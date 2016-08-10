US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on oil price drop

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, retreating from record levels after a drop in oil prices pressured energy stocks and overshadowed a surge in Walt Disney.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,496.69, the S&P 500 had lost 6.21 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,175.53 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 20.90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,204.59. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)