US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps to record highs on oil, consumers

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed at record highs on Thursday as surging oil prices and strong earnings from department stores Macy's and Kohl's buoyed investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117.86 points, or 0.64 percent, to 18,613.52 the S&P 500 gained 10.3 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,185.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.81 points, or 0.46 percent, to 5,228.40.

The three indexes closed at record highs. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)