a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up led by tech, strong data
August 23, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up led by tech, strong data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock rose modestly on Tuesday, as gains in the tech sector helped lift the Nasdaq to a record intraday high and solid housing market data provided more evidence the economy may be picking up momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,547.3, the S&P 500 gained 4.26 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,186.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.48 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,260.08. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
