US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips with healthcare, consumer names

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down by a drop in healthcare and consumer names, while financials advanced slightly after two more Federal Reserve officials pushed towards the case for a rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.5 points, or 0.17 percent, to 18,449.98, the S&P 500 lost 2.83 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,172.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.49 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,212.20. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)