US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends slightly lower as banks offset Apple drag

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc was the largest weight on U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday after antitrust regulators ordered the company to pay about $14.5 billion in back taxes to the Irish government, but gains in bank shares partly offset the decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 48.76 points, or 0.26 percent, to 18,454.23, the S&P 500 lost 4.25 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,176.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,222.99. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)