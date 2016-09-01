US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as tech offsets soft data

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in the tech sector helped investors shake off sluggish factory activity data and a decline in oil prices, while exercising caution ahead of a key payrolls report on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.42 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,419.3, the S&P 500 lost 0.09 points, or -0 percent, to 2,170.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.99 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,227.21. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)