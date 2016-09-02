FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends higher in wake of jobs data
September 2, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends higher in wake of jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as a weaker-than-expected payrolls report tamped down expectations for a September rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, although hawkish comments from another Fed official kept expectations intact for one later this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.42 points, or 0.39 percent, to 18,491.72, the S&P 500 gained 9.12 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,179.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.69 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,249.90. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

