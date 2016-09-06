US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on views Fed will hold off on rates

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Tuesday as economic data bolstered views the Federal Reserve may decide against raising interest rates in the near term.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.91 points, or 0.25 percent, to 18,538.87, the S&P 500 had gained 6.55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,186.53 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 26.01 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,275.91. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)