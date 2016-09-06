FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on views Fed will hold off on rates
September 6, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on views Fed will hold off on rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Tuesday as economic data bolstered views the Federal Reserve may decide against raising interest rates in the near term.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.91 points, or 0.25 percent, to 18,538.87, the S&P 500 had gained 6.55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,186.53 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 26.01 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,275.91. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
