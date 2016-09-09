FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles on Fed rate talk, N.Korea nuclear test
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles on Fed rate talk, N.Korea nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its worst day since June, as investors grew nervous following a nuclear test by North Korea and comments by Federal Reserve officials that hinted at a U.S. interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 394.46 points, or 2.13 percent, to 18,085.45, the S&P 500 lost 53.49 points, or 2.45 percent, to 2,127.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 133.58 points, or 2.54 percent, to 5,125.91.

The three major indexes posted their largest weekly declines in months. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.