US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on lower rate-hike bets
September 15, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on lower rate-hike bets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, buoyed by Apple's best four-day run since 2014, higher oil prices and lackluster economic data that further dimmed expectations for an interest rate hike next week.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 178.47 points, or 0.99 percent, to 18,213.24, the S&P 500 had gained 21.52 points, or 1.01 percent, to 2,147.29 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 75.92 points, or 1.47 percent, to 5,249.69.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
