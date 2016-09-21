US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies as Fed holds fire on rates

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street racked up gains on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq closed at a record high, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, for now leaving intact the low-rate environment that has helped underpin the bull market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 163.81 points, or 0.9 percent, to 18,293.77, the S&P 500 gained 23.34 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,163.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.83 points, or 1.03 percent, to 5,295.18. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)