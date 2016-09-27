FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs as consumer and tech stocks lead
September 27, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs as consumer and tech stocks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Consumer and technology stocks, including Amazon, led gains on Wall Street on Tuesday while the perceived win by Democrat Hillary Clinton in the first presidential debate gave broader support to equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 133.34 points, or 0.74 percent, to 18,228.17, the S&P 500 gained 13.82 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,159.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.22 points, or 0.92 percent, to 5,305.71. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

