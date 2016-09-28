FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises as OPEC deal fuels energy shares
September 28, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises as OPEC deal fuels energy shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after an OPEC agreement to limit crude output fueled a rally in oil prices and energy shares and more than offset nervousness about a tight race for the U.S. presidency.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 109.64 points, or 0.6 percent, to 18,337.94, the S&P 500 gained 11.33 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,171.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.84 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,318.55. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

