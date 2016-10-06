FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes flat with payrolls on deck
October 6, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes flat with payrolls on deck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed on Thursday even as declining names outnumbered advancers, ahead of job market data seen as key to determine whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates before the end of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.36 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,269.67, the S&P 500 gained 1.1 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,160.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.17 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,306.85. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
