BRIEF-Tyson Foods says takes 5-pct ownership stake in Beyond Meat
NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as energy shares gained with oil prices and as Apple jumped following problems with rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Note 7 phone.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.89 points, or 0.49 percent, to 18,329.38, the S&P 500 gained 9.93 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,163.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.27 points, or 0.69 percent, to 5,328.67. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Deltic timber corp - board of directors appoints mark leland as interim president & ceo
* Increases regular quarterly dividend by 10 percent to $0.33per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: