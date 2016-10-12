US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed in wake of Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average indexes ended Wednesday's session with slight gains as expectations for timing on a rate hike timing were largely unchanged after minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,144.2, the S&P 500 gained 2.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,139.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.77 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,239.02. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)