FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Upbeat earnings boost Wall Street
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 8:05 PM / in a year

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Upbeat earnings boost Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 posted its best day this month on Tuesday on the heels of solid earnings reports from names such as UnitedHealth and Netflix that put overall profits on track to snap a four-quarter streak of declines.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.47 points, or 0.42 percent, to 18,161.87, the S&P 500 gained 13.09 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,139.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.01 points, or 0.85 percent, to 5,243.84. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.