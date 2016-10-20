FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as investors digest earnings
October 20, 2016 / 8:10 PM / in a year

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as investors digest earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a choppy session down slightly on Thursday as investors digested the latest round of earnings, while a sharp drop in telecoms offset gains in healthcare.

Based on the latest available data, The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.27 points, or 0.22 percent, to 18,162.35, the S&P 500 lost 2.95 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,141.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.58 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,241.83. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

