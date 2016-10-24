FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after earnings, deal news
October 24, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 10 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after earnings, deal news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a two-week high on Monday on the back of strong earnings, while a flurry of acquisitions indicated corporate America continues to see untapped value in the market.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.18 points, or 0.43 percent, to 18,222.89, the S&P 500 gained 10.15 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,151.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.43 points, or 1 percent, to 5,309.83. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

