10 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P fall but Dow rises on earnings flurry
October 26, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 10 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P fall but Dow rises on earnings flurry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Quarterly results were the main driver for Wall Street on Wednesday as a decline in Apple shares weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the price-weighted Dow Industrials was buoyed by gains in Boeing.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.2 points, or 0.17 percent, to 18,199.47, the S&P 500 lost 3.72 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,139.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.13 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,250.27. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
