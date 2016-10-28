US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as FBI to review more Clinton emails

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined in a volatile session on Friday but were able to partially recover from a sharp drop spurred by news the FBI will review more emails related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private email use.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.74 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,161.94, the S&P 500 lost 6.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,126.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,190.10. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)