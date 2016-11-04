FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls for 9th straight session
November 4, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 10 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls for 9th straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday for a ninth straight day, the longest losing streak for the benchmark index in more than 35 years, as investors stayed on edge just ahead of an uncertain U.S. election.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.84 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,888.83, the S&P 500 lost 3.44 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,085.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.04 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,046.37. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)

