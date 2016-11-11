FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high; indexes post sharp gains for week
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high; indexes post sharp gains for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones industrial average closed at a record high on Friday, extending a rally after Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Indexes also posted sharp gains for the week, with the Dow registering its biggest weekly percentage increase since December 2011.

Based on the latest data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.62 points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,846.5, the S&P 500 had lost 3.16 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,164.32 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 28.32 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,237.11. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.