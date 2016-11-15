CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends at record high, stocks lifted by tech, energy

(Corrects 1st paragraph to say 4th session in a row, not 3rd)

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with the Dow hitting a record high close for the fourth session in a row as tech stocks rebounded from a post-election drubbing and energy stocks were boosted by a sharp rise in oil prices.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.37 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,923.06, the S&P 500 had gained 16.19 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,180.39 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 57.23 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,275.62. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)